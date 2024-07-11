Euro 2024: King Charles Congratulates England For Reaching Final, Wishes For Less Dramatic Win

King Charles has asked England to avoid any more late drama in Euro 2024 after congratulating them on reaching the final. (More Football News)
The Three Lions had to come from behind for the third match in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday in the semi-final.
Ollie Watkins picked out the bottom corner in the 90th minute to send them into their first major tournament final on foreign soil.
Having forced extra time to avoid an early exit against Slovakia in the last 16 thanks to Jude Bellingham's stunning overhead kick before Harry Kane scored the winner, England then needed penalties to edge past Switzerland in the quarter-final.
Watkins' strike has set Gareth Southgate's side up for a second consecutive final at the Euros, having suffered heartbreak in a penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the last one at Euro 2020.
"My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match," the King said in a message to the England team.
"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!
"Good luck, England."
England will face Spain in the showpiece match in Berlin on Sunday, looking to end their 58-year wait for a major trophy.