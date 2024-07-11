NED 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Salutes History-making England As Bellingham Hails 'Hero' Watkins

Harry Kane revelled in the "special" feeling after England clinched their Euro 2024 final place in dramatic fashion, acknowledging the Three Lions now have "one more game to make history". (More Football News)
Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score a 90th-minute winner as Gareth Southgate's side edged out the Netherlands 2-1 to set up a showdown with Spain in Sunday's showpiece.
The match had appeared set to head for extra time with Kane's penalty drawing England level after Xavi Simons had fired the Oranje in front.
But there was to be a dramatic late twist with Watkins, on as a substitute for the skipper, sending the Three Lions through to their first final at a major tournament on foreign soil, and move them within one victory of their first silverware since 1966.
"History made. Amazing achievement," Kane told ITV Sport. "Every player, every member of staff, I'm so proud of them.
"To do what we've done away from home is really special. There's that feeling there's one more left, and we need to do that on Sunday.
"Especially in the first half, we had a lot of control. Second half, there were a few tired legs out there. Overall, I thought we deserved to win it.
"There's one more game to make history. That's what we're excited about. It's been a tough journey, but there's one more. Ninety minutes, 120, penalties - whatever it takes, we'll be there. I'm looking forward to it."
Watkins was making only his second appearance at the tournament, having also replaced Kane during England's second Group C game against Denmark.
Kane and Jude Bellingham paid tribute to the Aston Villa forward, saluting his patience.
"We talk about being ready. We're a big team at being ready," Kane said. "When it matters, you might get five minutes, one minute, but you can make a difference, you can win us a tournament.
"He's been waiting, he's been patient. What he did was outstanding and he deserves it."
Bellingham added: "I'm so happy for him. He came on, took his opportunity. As a team, we're buzzing for him.
"You miss your family, your holidays and you're not starting every game like you would at the club – but Ollie’s a hero, he's saved us."