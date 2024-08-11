Football

Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss

Jadon Sancho reacts after seeing his penalty saved by Ederson.
Jadon Sancho retains the faith of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag despite his penalty miss in Saturday's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City. (More Football News)

United were on course to win their third piece of silverware under Ten Hag when Alejandro Garnacho gave them an 82nd-minute lead at Wembley Stadium.

However, Bernardo Silva's 89th-minute header took the game to penalties, and both Sancho and Jonny Evans failed to convert from the spot as City triumphed 7-6.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund after a public falling out with Ten Hag, who accused the winger of being a poor trainer in the aftermath of a defeat to Arsenal last September.

Manchester United Head Coach Erik Ten Hag 'Hurt' By 'Tough' Community Shield Defeat

Ten Hag said he had drawn a line under the incident after Sancho rejoined the United squad for pre-season training last month, and Saturday's penalty – which was pushed onto the post by Ederson – will not impact his thinking.

"I had no doubts about him," Ten Hag said of Sancho after Saturday's game.

"He's a very good penalty taker and today he missed, but that's part of the game. I am sure in the future he will take penalties."

United have now been Community Shield runners-up on 10 occasions, more than any other club.

The Red Devils last won the trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2016, beating then-Premier League champions Leicester City 2-1 with goals from Jesse Lingard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 

