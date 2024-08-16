Football

Erik Ten Hag: Man United 'Not 100% Ready' For Start Of Premier League Season

The Red Devils had a mixed pre-season, winning just two of their five games and losing the other three

Manchester United-Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag
info_icon

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are "not ready" for the start of the Premier League season ahead of their opener against Fulham on Friday. (More Football News)

The Red Devils had a mixed pre-season, winning just two of their five games and losing the other three, before narrowly missing out on penalties in the Community Shield after a 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

Ten Hag was also unable to work with his full squad during their tour of the United States due to players getting extended breaks following their involvement in the Euros and the Copa America.

Having recently brought Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to the club on Tuesday, the Dutchman admitted United have not had a lot of time to gel as a group before their first Premier League match.

Jadon Sancho has been included in Manchester United's 29-man squad for their pre-season tour - null
Manchester United: Jadon Sancho Named In Erik Ten Hag's 29-Man Squad For MUFC Tour

BY Stats Perform

"It's true [new players need time], it's not the pre-season where in five to six weeks you work on a team, it's very complicated," he said in his press conference.

"The USA tour squad, and then we added the players at Euros and Copa America and now new signings, and we have to make a team from it.

"That team is not ready, but the league starts, and more managers have this problem.

"Still, we have some room, have some principles, and we have to make a start. We can't hide, we have to deal with it.

"We are not at 100% form, but we have to go from game to game to improve and to get higher performance levels in the team and in individual players. We will see how quick we can go with this process."

In two seasons in charge, Ten Hag ended the club's six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final in 2023 before clinching the FA Cup against rivals City in May.

Despite failing to hold onto their lead to claim the Community Shield last Saturday, Ten Hag is eyeing more silverware with the club this season.

"Not so different but "We know our targets; we know our direction.

"[Our expectations are] always very high, we want to go for trophies." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: Shamar Joseph Stars With Fifer On Home Debut To Put Windies Ahead
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Serie A 2024-25 Season Preview: Top Five Things To Know Amid Managerial Mayhem In Italy
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25 Season Preview: Can PSG Remain Dominant Without Kylian Mbappe? Top Five Things To Watch
  3. Nottingham Forest Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe: Christantus Uche Earns Geta Azulones Draw In La Liga 2024-25 Opener
  5. Erik Ten Hag: Man United 'Not 100% Ready' For Start Of Premier League Season
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  2. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  4. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
  5. Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan Rains: 2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents
  2. Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning From Hospital: Report
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Key Accused In CBI Custody; Family, Friends Interrogated | Investigation Top Points
  4. Indian Army Contingent Celebrates I-Day In Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' In Sri Lanka
  5. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  4. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
World News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Sweden Confirms First Case Of More Contagious Variant After Africa
  3. Arrest Reported Over The Death Of ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. Saudi Crown Prince MBS Fears Assassination Over Normalisation With Israel: Report
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign