Erik Ten Hag: Man United 'Not 100% Ready' For Start Of Premier League Season

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are "not ready" for the start of the Premier League season ahead of their opener against Fulham on Friday. (More Football News)
The Red Devils had a mixed pre-season, winning just two of their five games and losing the other three, before narrowly missing out on penalties in the Community Shield after a 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend.
Ten Hag was also unable to work with his full squad during their tour of the United States due to players getting extended breaks following their involvement in the Euros and the Copa America.
Having recently brought Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to the club on Tuesday, the Dutchman admitted United have not had a lot of time to gel as a group before their first Premier League match.
"It's true [new players need time], it's not the pre-season where in five to six weeks you work on a team, it's very complicated," he said in his press conference.
"The USA tour squad, and then we added the players at Euros and Copa America and now new signings, and we have to make a team from it.
"That team is not ready, but the league starts, and more managers have this problem.
"Still, we have some room, have some principles, and we have to make a start. We can't hide, we have to deal with it.
"We are not at 100% form, but we have to go from game to game to improve and to get higher performance levels in the team and in individual players. We will see how quick we can go with this process."
In two seasons in charge, Ten Hag ended the club's six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final in 2023 before clinching the FA Cup against rivals City in May.
Despite failing to hold onto their lead to claim the Community Shield last Saturday, Ten Hag is eyeing more silverware with the club this season.
"Not so different but "We know our targets; we know our direction.
"[Our expectations are] always very high, we want to go for trophies."