Football

Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United

Antony has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving in England, only managing five goals and three assists in 54 Premier League appearances

antony-manchester united-premier league
Antony has struggled to find form since arriving in England
info_icon

Erik ten Hag is still convinced Antony can make a success of his time with Manchester United after an underwhelming first two seasons at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Antony joined United in an £85million (€100m) deal in 2022, reuniting with Ten Hag after playing under him at Ajax.

He has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving in England, only managing five goals and three assists in 54 Premier League appearances.

Ten Hag, however, has refuted suggestions he convinced United to pay over the odds for a player he knew well from his time in the Eredivisie.

Erik ten Hag agreed with Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United assessment back in 2022 - null
Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment

BY Stats Perform

The Dutchman also remains convinced the Brazilian will come good as he approaches his third season with the Red Devils.

Speaking to AD Sportwereld, Ten Hag said of the deal to sign Antony: "I don't go over the budget. I've never even had a budget.

"At United, the budgets lie with the owners and management. 

"He certainly showed potential in the first month: he scored three times in his first three games. 

"After that it became more difficult, last season was not good. But I am still convinced that he has the potential to play at this club."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs NEP, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Thrash Nepal By Nine Wickets To Keep Semis Hopes Alive - As It Happened
  2. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  3. BCCI Announces Rs 8.5 Crore Support For IOA For Indian Paris Olympics Contingent
  4. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
Football News
  1. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  2. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  3. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
  4. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  5. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  2. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  3. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh
  2. India News Highlights: Economic Survey To Be Tabled On Monday; Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh
  3. ‘Bowing Before Gun-Toting Forces’: Omar Abdullah Slams Calls For Delaying J&K Polls Amid Terror Attacks
  4. Union Budget 2024: Parliament Monsoon Session Begins July 22, Economic Survey To Be Tabled| What To Expect
  5. AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP Of Conspiring To Kill Arvind Kejriwal In Jail
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
  2. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
  3. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  4. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  5. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
World News
  1. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
  2. Bangladesh Unrest: Students Vow To Continue Protests Despite SC Ruling To Scale Back Job Quotas
  3. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
  4. Pakistani Consulate Attacked By 'Afghans' In Germany, Flag Pulled Down; Islamabad Condemns
  5. 'No Red Lines': Yemen's Houthis Vow 'Huge' Retaliation After Israeli Strikes Hodeidah
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate