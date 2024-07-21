Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is still convinced Antony can make a success of his time with Manchester United after an underwhelming first two seasons at Old Trafford. (More Football News)
Antony joined United in an £85million (€100m) deal in 2022, reuniting with Ten Hag after playing under him at Ajax.
He has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving in England, only managing five goals and three assists in 54 Premier League appearances.
Ten Hag, however, has refuted suggestions he convinced United to pay over the odds for a player he knew well from his time in the Eredivisie.
The Dutchman also remains convinced the Brazilian will come good as he approaches his third season with the Red Devils.
Speaking to AD Sportwereld, Ten Hag said of the deal to sign Antony: "I don't go over the budget. I've never even had a budget.
"At United, the budgets lie with the owners and management.
"He certainly showed potential in the first month: he scored three times in his first three games.
"After that it became more difficult, last season was not good. But I am still convinced that he has the potential to play at this club."