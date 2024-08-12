Football

EPL Transfers: Wolves Boss Confirms Pedro Neto Set For Chelsea Move

Pedro Neto has become a fan favourite throughout five years at Molineux, and a return of nine assists in just 20 Premier League outings made 2023-24 his finest season to date, despite two hamstring injuries limiting him to just 1,518 minutes

Pedro-Neto-footballer
Pedro Neto is set to join Chelsea in a deal worth over £51.4million.
Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has confirmed Pedro Neto is set to complete a big-money move to Chelsea, describing the winger as "irreplaceable". (More Football News)

Of the 11 players to better Neto's nine assists in the Premier League last term, only Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne – who recorded 10 assists in just 1,227 minutes – spent less time on the pitch than Neto.

Wolves are set to receive €60million (£51.4m) plus add-ons for Neto, but O'Neil does not believe it is possible for them to source a direct replacement.

Instead, after working to a tight budget as the club battled profit and sustainability concerns last season, O'Neil will use the funds to strengthen his squad as a whole. 

"He's irreplaceable for a club like us at this moment," O'Neil told the Express & Star of Neto's departure.

"He's a top winger in world football and we knew it would be a challenge to keep him because of that. He was quite emotional as he's been here for a long time.

"Obviously his last few seasons have been hampered by injury, but when he's fit and free flowing there's not many like him in world football. I'm gutted to lose him.

"We're not going to go and sign another Pedro Neto, it's about using it well enough to replenish the squad in a few areas – a wide player being one."

