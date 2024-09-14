Football

Mikel Arteta Feels Raheem Sterling Has Point To Prove As Arsenal Debut Awaits

Raheem Sterling made the journey across London late in the transfer window after being deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Mikel Arteta and Raheem Sterling
Mikel Arteta and Raheem Sterling during Arsenal training.
info_icon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Raheem Sterling has a point to prove following his deadline-day move from Chelsea. (More Football News)

The 29-year-old, who is with the Gunners on a season-long loan, could make his debut in the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday and Arteta, who worked with him during his time as an assistant coach at Manchester City, has enjoyed linking up with the Englishman again so far.

Arteta said of Sterling: "He looks great. First of all, because he has a big smile on his face, a lot of energy. He's at it and wants to prove a point."

The Spaniard has already seen a desire from Sterling to return to his past form, which saw him win four Premier League titles with City, and score 123 Premier League goals.

"When someone has got that in his belly you sense it straight away," said Arteta.

"Obviously, I don't need to discover anything about his quality and what he can bring to the team.

"What I see is hunger. He is a player who wants to play every minute of every game. When that is not the case, he's not happy."

Arteta refused to rule out the possibility of Martin Odegaard being involved on Sunday, despite the midfielder sustaining an ankle injury during the international break.

Norway's national team doctor said Odegaard would be out for the next three weeks, but the Arsenal boss was bullish about his chances of possibly being involved.

He said: "We need some more tests so let's see what happens in the next day or so, this afternoon probably, and see what happens with the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back.

“"48 hours until the game, players could always become available, but let's see what happens."

Arteta signed a new three-year contract during the week, having been appointed in December 2019, and said his strong feelings towards the club made the decision to extend a no-brainer.

"The emotional attachment that I have, that my family has, and my kids have [to Arsenal], as well as the experience that I have and the moment [I am sharing] with the people - it is too strong," said the 42-year-old.

"We are going in the right direction, we have made some huge steps, and we have a lot still to make."

