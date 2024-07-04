Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Paul Mitchell as the club's new sporting director. (More Football News)
Mitchell, who previously worked for Southampton and Tottenham, replaces Dan Ashworth who joined Manchester United earlier this week.
Ashworth's leave was due to run until mid-2025, but it emerged on Monday that the two clubs had agreed to a compensation package.
The 42-year-old has been out of work since October 2023, having most recently been the sporting director at Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco.
Speaking on his arrival to St. James' Park, Mitchell said: "It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director.
"I've seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.
"I can't wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."
Mitchell's time in the Premier League saw him start with Southampton, where he is credited for the signings of Toby Alderweireld and Sadio Mane, earned him a move to Tottenham.
As head of recruitment with Spurs, he would help mastermind the signings of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Kieran Trippier before leaving for RB Leipzig in 2018.
Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales added: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United. He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.
“His extensive and diverse experience in football leadership, cultural change and recruitment mean he is the ideal person to lead our sporting directorate.
“We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him in our pursuit of long-term, sustainable success.”