EPL: Mason Mount Backed To Improve By Former Manchester United Striker Dimitar Berbatov

Mason Mount only made 14 Premier League appearances in 2023-24, being limited to five starts and just 513 minutes as Manchester United finished a disappointing eighth

Mason Mount pictured in action against Fulham on Friday.
Mason Mount has been backed to improve on a disappointing first season at Manchester United by Dimitar Berbatov, who feels the midfielder needs to take more risks in his play. (More Football News)

Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in a £60million move last year but failed to make an impact in his first campaign at Old Trafford, which was marred by injuries and inconsistency.

He only made 14 Premier League appearances in 2023-24, being limited to five starts and just 513 minutes as United finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League.

Mount only managed one goal involvement in those matches – a goal in a 1-1 draw at Brentford in March – and created just six chances.

Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles, the EFL Cup and the Club World Cup with United between 2008 and 2012, expects more of the midfielder this campaign.

"The first season was disappointing for him and something to forget. But he can learn from that and what he can learn is to get better," he said in an interview with Futbin.

"If you give him the opportunity he has to go out and give the best he can. He didn't manage to do that last season, unfortunately. 

"But the talent and the quality are there. Everybody saw what he did at Chelsea, but he didn't produce it at United."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mason Mount (@masonmount)

Berbatov does feel Mount needs to show greater self-confidence if he is to nail down a spot in Erik ten Hag's team, adding: "My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn't want to take responsibility.

"It is his second season now and he needs to have a good season. This is the moment to make or break, so he has to go out there and be brave. 

"Take some chances and risks. He has the quality, so don't be afraid, Mason."

