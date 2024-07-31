English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal for a reported £20.7million (€24.5m). (More Football News)
The 22-year-old made 143 saves, the most in Spain's top flight, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 63 goals in total, registering a save percentage of 69.42.
Those performances have persuaded the Blues to bring in the Dane to compete with Robert Sanchez and Djorde Petrovic, though there are reports the latter could be moved on.
"This move is a dream come true," said Jorgensen, who has penned a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
"I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates."