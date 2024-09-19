Football

English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour

Manchester City have brought the Premier League trophy to New Delhi, alongside the Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies

Manchester City are the reigning PL champions. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City, who rewrote the history books by winning the English Premier League four times in a row last season, have arrived in India’s capital city as part of the club’s Champions 4-in-a-row Trophy Tour, presented by Etihad Airways. (More Football News)

The trophies will be accompanied alongside former Manchester City and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips across a range of activities for Cityzens in India, including a fan event on Sunday 22nd September where fans are invited to watch Manchester City take on Arsenal FC at Vegas Mall.

These activities will be on a first come first served basis, though fans are encouraged to pre-register site.

Speaking on the visit as a whole, Club Legend Shaun Wright-Phillips commented: “We're really looking forward to visiting India as part of the Club's Champions 4-in-a-row tour. The club were fortunate enough to visit last year and we're excited to interact with our fan base in India again, as we bring the Premier League, Club World Cup and Community Shield Trophies around the world.”

Commenting on the fixture against Arsenal FC, he added: “Our latest visit also coincides with our important Premier League fixture vs Arsenal which fans can watch at a special fan event and screening on the Sunday.”

After a memorable 2023/24 season, the Cityzens are keen to build on that success with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland leading the line, dressed in the unmissable city blue. Ahead of the game against Arsenal, the defending champions stand at the top of the Premier League table with 12 points and four wins from as many games.

As part of the Champions-4-in-A-Row Trophy Tour, Manchester City will also be providing a free coaching course to upskill the local community and grassroots coaches to promote healthier lives through football. This is part of Manchester City’s commitment to upskilling over 150 community coaches to leave a lasting impact in five cities.

