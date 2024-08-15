English Premier League: Brighton Sign Germany U21 Winger Brajan Gruda

Brajan Gruda has left Mainz for Brighton and Hove Albion in a reported £25.8million (€30m) deal. (More Football News)
The Germany Under-21 international established himself as a key man for Mainz last season, scoring four goals and assisting three more in 28 Bundesliga appearances.
As well as contributing in the final third, Gruda thrilled supporters with his dribbling style.
Indeed, his 76 carries with a take-on ranked third in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, behind only Leroy Sane (94) and Chris Fuhrich (83).
The 20-year-old earned admiring glances from around Europe, but it is Brighton who have moved to sign him on a contract until 2028.
Gruda becomes Brighton's second big right-sided winger signing of this transfer window, with the Seagulls having also bought Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United.
Minteh, who has shone for Brighton in pre-season, spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and scored 10 Eredivisie goals across 27 matches, also netting once in the Champions League.