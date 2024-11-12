Football

Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team

Having suffered four back-to-back defeats across competitions, Manchester City are five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. But Ruben Dias shrugged off the doubters

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias has warned Man City's doubters
info_icon

Ruben Dias has dared Manchester City's critics to "doubt us" after the Premier League champions' four-game losing streak. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola lost four straight matches in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career as City capitulated in a 2-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday.

That loss came on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Sporting CP – coached by new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim – in the Champions League, as well as a reverse to Bournemouth in the Premier League and an EFL Cup exit at the hands of Tottenham.

City are five points behind league leaders Liverpool, but Dias shrugged off the doubters.

"I would say, please doubt us, doubt us, feel welcome to do so," the centre-back told reporters.

"When we did the treble, we even called it the dark January. We had a tough period. But it is what it is.

"What matters is how you bounce back from these moments. That's why our team has won so much because in moments of difficulty, the characters come up and we stay together.

info_icon

"We don't find people to kill, we find people to bring into the cause and fight together.

"That's what we need to do once again. Until it's done, it's not done."

City's losing run combined with Liverpool's excellent form has seen a swing in the Opta supercomputer's predictions.

The model now has Liverpool as the favourites, with a 60.3% chance of winning the title.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mumbai Vs Services Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  2. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
  4. Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  5. Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: HK Field First In Entebbe - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  2. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  3. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  4. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  5. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. India 2-2 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Final Quarter Underway
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  3. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  5. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  2. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  2. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  3. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto