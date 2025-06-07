England Icon David Beckham To Be Awarded Knighthood By King Charles III

Britain’s King Charles III, left speaks to former footballer David Beckham as they attend the inaugural King’s Foundation charity awards at St James’s Palace in London, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Manchester United’s and England international David Beckham fires over a cross against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Tottenham’s White Hart Lane ground in London, April 27, 2003.
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham gives the thumbs up before a Leagues Cup soccer match Adam Grinwis, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Former soccer star David Beckham attends the Boss Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
British soccer star David Beckham smiles prior to the start of a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008.
Former English national soccer team captain David Beckham speaks during a press conference to mark his 10 years as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and to launch ‘7' a new fund for children in danger across the globe in London.
Former LA Galaxy MLS soccer midfielder David Beckham looks at a statue of himself at Legends Plaza in front of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Los Angeles Galaxy’s David Beckham fixes his tie during a news conference in Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2012.
David Beckham speaks to the media after leaving Westminster Palace where he paid respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
King Charles III smiles as he attends the inaugural King’s Foundation charity awards at St James’s Palace in London, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, with British pop icon Rod Stewart, left, and former footballer David Beckham in the background.