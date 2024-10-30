Sarina Wiegman conceded England were "a little too sloppy" during their narrow 2-1 win over South Africa. (More Football News)
The Lionesses got back to winning ways following their 4-3 defeat by Germany last time out, with first-half goals from Leah Williamson and Grace Clinton putting them in control at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
However, South Africa halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second half, as Thembi Kgatlana pounced on Williamson's error before racing away and slotting past Mary Earps.
England subsequently endured a nervy finish to see out the victory, and Wiegman knows her players must improve.
"I thought after the first half, it would be more straightforward," she told ITV. "We played well in the first half, we had some stronger moments. We were a little too sloppy, but we created some chances from corners. We scored a very good goal.
"Second half, we got there, but we were a little sloppy. They were smart on the counter-attack, and it was hard for us.
"We need to keep trying, keep playing football, keep playing forwards. At the moment in transition, they really jumped on us. [We must] talk about it and move forward."
Clinton grabbed her second goal in just four caps when she nodded in Maya Le Tissier's cross, and the Manchester United midfielder hopes she did her chances of featuring more frequently no harm.
"It was a tough game, South Africa are a great team," she added. "We expected them to be tough, and we dealt with their individual qualities.
"It is a good night for me. I'm nice and confident, and I'm happy to be there. Everyone wants to play for England, for their country. I want to stay confident and keep getting goals."