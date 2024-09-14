EFL Championship: Wayne Rooney Up And Running As Plymouth Argyle Stun Leaders Sunderland

Joe Edwards netted a dramatic 93rd-minute winner as Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle stunned Championship leaders Sunderland 3-2 on Saturday. (More Football News)
Argyle were still waiting for their first league win under Rooney heading into this match against the early pace-setters, who had recorded four wins from four.
It looked like being more of the same when Patrick Roberts netted a first-half penalty for Sunderland, but Plymouth turned the game on its head after the restart at Home Park.
Dan Ballard's own goal got the home side level, then Ryan Hardie converted an Argyle spot-kick.
Sunderland fans had made the longest trip in the EFL this season to see their side and looked to be rewarded with a hard-earned point when Romaine Mundle equalised four minutes from time.
But Plymouth were not done and rallied again to sensationally snatch victory in stoppage time as Edwards reacted fastest to a rebound and blasted past Anthony Patterson.
Watford had been Sunderland's nearest challengers but could not capitalise as they drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City.
That result allowed Blackburn Rovers to move up to second on 11 points, one behind Sunderland, as they eased to a 3-0 victory over Bristol City.
Yuki Ohashi scored twice at Ewood Park to see Blackburn nudge back ahead of rivals Burnley, winners earlier in the day at Leeds United.
West Brom subsequently ended Saturday in fifth but could now take top spot on Sunday when they take on Portsmouth.
Pompey are in the bottom three until then, a place and a point below Preston North End, who earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Middlesbrough.
Cardiff City are bottom and still with just one point after losing 1-0 at Derby County.