Leeds United suffered their first defeat of the Championship season as they were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley. (More Football News)
Daniel Farke’s side came into Saturday's encounter having won back-to-back matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, but their momentum was halted by their clinical visitors.
Burnley forward Luca Koleosho scored the only goal of the game the day before his 20th birthday.
Koleosho took advantage of a slip from Manor Solomon after 18 minutes, before sprinting 70 yards and drilling a shot past Leeds goalkeeper Ilan Meslier.
That proved to be enough to inflict on Leeds a third home league defeat in six matches going back to last season, despite the hosts applying plenty of pressure as they sought an equaliser.
Burnley's Bashir Humphreys was sent off eight minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match, but Leeds were unable to find a way through.
Elsewhere in Saturday's early Championship kick-offs, Luton Town claimed their first win since relegation from the Premier League.
Teden Mengi's fine early effort from the edge of the penalty area was enough to beat Millwall 1-0 away from home.
While Luton have ground to make up in the promotion race, Oxford United's surprise challenge continues on the back of their 100% home record.
That was maintained with a deserved 1-0 victory over Stoke City, with Idris El Mizouni netting the winner three minutes into the second half.