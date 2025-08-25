East Bengal Vs Phnom Penh Crown Live Streaming, AFC Women’s Champions League: When And Where To Watch

East Bengal FC Women will make their AFC Women’s Champions League debut on Monday against hosts Phnom Penh Crown FC in the Group E opener at the National Sports Complex, Phnom Penh.
The Red & Golds, who qualified by winning their maiden Indian Women’s League title in April, enter the continental stage under coach Anthony Andrews with a strong core retained and key signings including Fazila Ikwaput, Shilky Devi, Amnah Nababi, Maureen Okpala and Abena Opoku.
It will be a tough test against the Cambodian champions, but East Bengal will look to carry their domestic momentum onto Asia’s premier stage.
East Bengal Vs Phnom Penh Crown, AFC Women’s Champions League: Live Streaming Details
When and where the East Bengal Vs Phnom Penh Crown, AFC Women’s Champions League will be played?
The East Bengal Vs Phnom Penh Crown, AFC Women’s Champions League will be played on Monday 25 August at National Sports Complex, Phnom Penh at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the East Bengal Vs Phnom Penh Crown, AFC Women’s Champions League?
The East Bengal Vs Phnom Penh Crown, AFC Women’s Champions League match will be live-streamed on BTC News Sports Facebook Page.