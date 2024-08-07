Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw

Cyriel Dessers salvaged a last-gasp draw for Rangers in a 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League third-round qualifier first leg on Tuesday. (More Football News)
It looked like Andriy Yarmolenko's strike would give the Ukrainian side the advantage heading into the second leg next week, but the visitors dug deep to level the score.
Rangers made a decent start to the game but were punished for Ridvan Yilmaz's loose pass, as Vladyslav Vanat capitalised by flashing it into the box for Yarmolenko to turn home.
The visitors pushed for an equaliser, with Ross McCausland hitting the post before Heorhiy Bushchan made a fine save to keep out Dessers' pacey shot.
And it was the Nigerian that eventually found the breakthrough for Rangers as he darted in to poke Vaclav Cerny's cross past Bushchan with the last kick of the game in the 94th minute.
Data Debrief: Dessers saves the day
For so long, it looked like Rangers would be heading back to Hampden Park next Tuesday with a deficit to overturn, but Dessers' threat finally paid off.
Philippe Clement's side have started the season with back-to-back draws though, having played a 0-0 stalemate with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, and he will be keen to get their first win soon.
Although Dynamo could not hold out for the win, they are now unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in all competitions, winning 10 and drawing two.