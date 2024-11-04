DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen will play at Bayern Munich in the third round of the German Cup. (More Football News)
Sunday's draw also pitted Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt.
The highlight of the round will be Leverkusen's visit to Munich on Dec. 3 or 4.
The teams already played there in the Bundesliga in September, when Leverkusen was arguably fortunate to emerge with a 1-1 draw.
Leverkusen, which defeated Kaiserslautern in the final last season, finished 18 points ahead of Bayern in the Bundesliga as it claimed its first league and cup double last season.
The other third-round matches are: Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin; Arminia Bielefeld vs. Freiburg; Werder Bremen vs. Darmstadt; Karlsruher SC vs. Augsburg; Jahn Regensburg vs. Stuttgart; and Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim
DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
Where and how to watch and live stream DFB-Pokal in India?
There is no confirmation so far on whether and where the DFB-Pokal/German Cup will be telecast and/or live streamed in India.
However, all Bundesliga fixtures will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
(With AP Inputs)