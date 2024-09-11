Football

Frattesi 'Deserves Trust' From Inter After Italy Form, Says Ex-Azzurri Midfielder Tardelli

The 25-year-old Davide Frattesi has now scored seven goals in just 21 appearances since making his senior international debut two years ago

Davide Frattesi footballer
Frattesi celebrates after scoring against Israel
info_icon

Davide Frattesi "deserves trust" from Inter following his impressive form with Italy, according to former Azzurri midfielder Marco Tardelli. (More Football News)

Frattesi was on target in Italy's victories over France and Israel during the international break, as Luciano Spalletti's side made a perfect start to Group A2 in the Nations League.

The 25-year-old has now scored an impressive seven goals - the most of any player during the Spalletti era - in just 21 appearances since making his senior international debut two years ago.

However, he has not featured as frequently this season for Inter, who he joined from Sassuolo on a permanent basis after his initial loan spell last term, with all three of his appearances coming from the bench.

Frattesi faces competition from the established central midfield trio of Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But 1982 World Cup winner Tardelli, who expects him to be "a starter" alongside Barella for Italy in the coming years, believes he deserves more opportunities with the Nerazzurri.

"Frattesi needs trust from Inter. There aren't many players like him," the former Inter boss told Gazzetta.

"Inzaghi has many strong players. The trio in midfield - Barella, Calhanoglu, and Mkhitaryan - is a certainty. I can't tell Simone who to play, but everyone's seeing what Frattesi is doing. He makes a difference, and he deserves trust.

"He's one of the new midfielders who knows how to be in the right place at the right time. The goal he scored with his chest against Israel proves it. He's always there. He knows how to make late runs and play vertically.

"He attacks, defends and scores crucial goals. He was decisive last season, despite not being a starter. He has great courage. A player like him gives any coach multiple options, and Inzaghi knows this well."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Score: Phil Salt & Co Field First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18
  5. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
Football News
  1. Frattesi 'Deserves Trust' From Inter After Italy Form, Says Ex-Azzurri Midfielder Tardelli
  2. Pochettino: Marsch Optimistic New USA Boss Will Have 'Positive Impact'
  3. Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Women's Super League: Taylor Urges Man City To Channel Disappointment Into Title Race
  5. Premier League: You Cannot Rebuild Man Utd Without Knowledge, Says Ronaldo
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics