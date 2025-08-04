Football Transfers: Ex-Chelsea Defender David Luiz Returns To Europe With Cyprus' Pafos

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz has joined Cypriot First Division side Pafos.
He has signed a two-year contract with the club, joining on a free transfer two days after his departure from Fortaleza.
David Luiz returns to European football for the first time since 2021, when he played for Arsenal before he moved to Brazil to play for Flamengo.
During his time in Europe, the 38-year-old made 350 appearances in the top 10 European leagues, scoring 21 goals.
Overall, across his career, he has racked up 744 club appearances.
David Luiz has won trophies with nearly every club he has played for, with his honours including a Primeira Liga title, a Premier League, the Champions League, two Europa Leagues, two Ligue 1 titles, and the Copa Libertadores.
He has also made 57 appearances for Brazil, winning the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup with his country.