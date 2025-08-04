Football Transfers: Ex-Chelsea Defender David Luiz Returns To Europe With Cyprus' Pafos

From Brazil to Europe, from Champions League glory to Copa Libertadores — now writing a new chapter in Cyprus.



A historic day for our club.

A new era begins.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗨𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗶𝘀 𝗡𝗢𝗪 and @DavidLuiz_4 is part of it! pic.twitter.com/XYIcft2XIC