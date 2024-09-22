Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United, EPL: Ten Hag's Side Held After Profligate Showing

Manchester United were held to a frustrating goalless draw away at Crystal Palace as Erik ten Hag's visitors failed to make their dominance count in Saturday's Premier League clash. (More Football News)
Ten Hag's side were hammered 4-0 in this exact top-flight fixture last season and, though improving for this clash, the United manager will have left Selhurst Park disappointed at the result once more.
Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes were both denied by the woodwork in the first half, the latter on the rebound from the Argentina winger's initial attempt, as United squandered numerous opportunities.
Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson frustrated his former side throughout, parrying away twice more from Garnacho and thwarting centre-back pairing Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez from set-piece openings.
However, Oliver Glasner's hosts could have snatched victory as Andre Onana produced a superb follow-up stop to deny Ismaila Sarr from point-blank range before Eberechi Eze steered wide in the closing stages.
Palace remain winless in the league and sit 16th, two points clear of the relegation zone, while United are 11th after a stop-start opening to the 2024-25 term.
Data Debrief: Goal-shy United miss chance
United will leave Selhurst Park knowing they should have triumphed here, accumulating 1.64 expected goals (xG) to Palace's 1.07, though the hosts' tally was boosted by a flurry of late chances.
It was in the opening period where Ten Hag's men dominated, registering 1.4 xG in the first half of this game, a stark contrast to their 0.24 xG after the interval.
Those attacking struggles may be apportioned to the brilliance of Henderson, whose seven saves were the most in a Premier League game for Palace without conceding since Vicente Guaita against Newcastle United in January 2023.
Visiting captain Fernandes will also have a sense of frustration with this outcome, attempting more shots without scoring (17) than any other player across Europe's big five leagues this season.