Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City: Steve Cooper Seeking Answers From Premier League After Jean Philippe Mateta Sucker Punch

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper wants the Premier League to provide clear evidence as to why Jean Philippe Mateta's first goal was given in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. (More Football News)
Mateta netted a brace to deny Leicester their first win of the season, but his first goal was originally flagged as offside before it was overturned after a VAR review.
Cooper's side had performed brilliantly to take a two-goal advantage up to that point, with goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi putting them in a comfortable position.
However, the Leicester boss was left with a sour taste in his mouth, confirming he wants greater clarity on why Palace's first goal was awarded.
"I really want to see the image that says that was definitely onside because at the moment we have a few questions to ask of the Premier League," Cooper said.
He wanted to take the positives from the encounter, but could not deny that the late Mateta equaliser from the penalty spot was a painful one to take.
"There's definitely loads of good in the game, but if I'm being honest, it feels like a loss," Cooper added.
"Sometimes a point away from home ends up being really important, it might not feel like it at the moment, but it might be.
"We just needed to manage those moments after going 2-0 up, which we didn't quite do."
Palace boss Oliver Glasner was also disappointed to only pick up a point but praised their character after coming back from two goals down to avoid a third loss in their opening four league matches.
Glasner said: "We are not happy with the point, but I'm really pleased and delighted with the spirit and the character of the players again.
"With the great support from the stand, we had a very good belief today, and with a great impact also from our subs, and let's say all this together, keeping the belief, having a great support from the stand, and having a good impact from our subs. Then we came back. I think it's a compliment for the team for this comeback."
The Austrian was also pleased with his two debutants, Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah, with both featuring for the entirety of the match.
“Maxence was solid, and also we could see that it was his first competitive game for a very long time in some parts, but he was solid," said Glasner.
"Eddie showed what he showed during training, what we expected from him: he always can threaten the goals.
"He was a little bit unlucky with the two or three finishes he had, but he had good movements, and also before the very important penalty, he made this run and blocked the defender."