Football

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City: Steve Cooper Seeking Answers From Premier League After Jean Philippe Mateta Sucker Punch

Mateta netted a brace to deny Leicester their first win of the season, but his first goal was originally flagged as offside before it was overturned after a VAR review

Steve-Cooper
Steve Cooper applauds the travelling Leicester fans after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace
info_icon

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper wants the Premier League to provide clear evidence as to why Jean Philippe Mateta's first goal was given in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. (More Football News)

Mateta netted a brace to deny Leicester their first win of the season, but his first goal was originally flagged as offside before it was overturned after a VAR review.

Cooper's side had performed brilliantly to take a two-goal advantage up to that point, with goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi putting them in a comfortable position.

Dean Smith during a Charlotte match - null
MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC

BY Stats Perform

However, the Leicester boss was left with a sour taste in his mouth, confirming he wants greater clarity on why Palace's first goal was awarded.

"I really want to see the image that says that was definitely onside because at the moment we have a few questions to ask of the Premier League," Cooper said. 

He wanted to take the positives from the encounter, but could not deny that the late Mateta equaliser from the penalty spot was a painful one to take.

"There's definitely loads of good in the game, but if I'm being honest, it feels like a loss," Cooper added.

"Sometimes a point away from home ends up being really important, it might not feel like it at the moment, but it might be. 

"We just needed to manage those moments after going 2-0 up, which we didn't quite do."

Palace boss Oliver Glasner was also disappointed to only pick up a point but praised their character after coming back from two goals down to avoid a third loss in their opening four league matches.

Glasner said: "We are not happy with the point, but I'm really pleased and delighted with the spirit and the character of the players again.

"With the great support from the stand, we had a very good belief today, and with a great impact also from our subs, and let's say all this together, keeping the belief, having a great support from the stand, and having a good impact from our subs. Then we came back. I think it's a compliment for the team for this comeback."

The Austrian was also pleased with his two debutants, Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah, with both featuring for the entirety of the match.

“Maxence was solid, and also we could see that it was his first competitive game for a very long time in some parts, but he was solid," said Glasner.

"Eddie showed what he showed during training, what we expected from him: he always can threaten the goals.

"He was a little bit unlucky with the two or three finishes he had, but he had good movements, and also before the very important penalty, he made this run and blocked the defender."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  4. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
  5. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
Football News
  1. Holstein Kiel 1-6 Bayern Munich: Kane Scores Hat-Trick As Bavarians Record Thumping Win
  2. Hoffenheim 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen: Visitors Bounce Back With Emphatic Win
  3. Empoli 0-0 Juventus: Old Lady Drop More Points Following Second Successive Draw
  4. Everton: Toffees 'Can't Keep Leaking Goals', Says Manager Sean Dyche
  5. Emi Martinez: Jhon Duran Can Be 'The Best In The World' After Everton Wonder Strike
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  3. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  4. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  5. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh And Tala Police Station OC 
  2. Troops Disengaged In Four Areas In Eastern Ladakh, Claims Chinese Foreign Ministry
  3. 'Don't Hinder Assam's Path To Development': CM Sarma Calls Banned Out ULFA(I) Chief
  4. 'Hindi And Local Languages Are Friends': Amit Shah On Hindi Diwas
  5. Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  2. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  3. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  5. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them