Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona: Raposa Edge Out Boca Juniors To Seal Copa Libertadores Knockout Spot
Brazil's Cruzeiro advanced to the Copa Libertadores 2026 round of 16 following a facile 4-0 home win against visiting Barcelona SC at the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte on Thursday (May 29). The two-time champions needed to preserve the second spot in Group D to qualify for the knock-outs, and they did so in an emphatic style on the final day of the group stage. Matheus Pereira gave Raposa an early lead with a 5th-minute strike, then Christian and Luis Sinisterra scored within three minutes of each other to make it 3-0 by the 55th. Pereira sealed the win with his second in the 71st minute. Coupled with five-time champions Boca Juniors' 0-1 home defeat to Universidad Catolica (13 points) of Chile, Cruzeiro finished second in the group with 11 points. Boca, third with seven points, will move to the Copa Sudamericana, while Barcelona, the record Ecuadorian champions, finished fourth with three points. Their continental season is over now.
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