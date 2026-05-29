Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona: Raposa Edge Out Boca Juniors To Seal Copa Libertadores Knockout Spot

Brazil's Cruzeiro advanced to the Copa Libertadores 2026 round of 16 following a facile 4-0 home win against visiting Barcelona SC at the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte on Thursday (May 29). The two-time champions needed to preserve the second spot in Group D to qualify for the knock-outs, and they did so in an emphatic style on the final day of the group stage. Matheus Pereira gave Raposa an early lead with a 5th-minute strike, then Christian and Luis Sinisterra scored within three minutes of each other to make it 3-0 by the 55th. Pereira sealed the win with his second in the 71st minute. Coupled with five-time champions Boca Juniors' 0-1 home defeat to Universidad Catolica (13 points) of Chile, Cruzeiro finished second in the group with 11 points. Boca, third with seven points, will move to the Copa Sudamericana, while Barcelona, the record Ecuadorian champions, finished fourth with three points. Their continental season is over now.

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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights
Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Luis Sinisterra
Luis Sinisterra of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Christian of Cruzeiro
Christian of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Jhonny Quinonez
Jhonny Quinonez of Ecuador's Barcelona, top, is challenged by Lucas Romero of Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Matheus Henrique
Matheus Henrique of Brazil's Cruzeiro, right, is challenged by Milton Celiz of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Jonathan Jesus
Jonathan Jesus of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, and Hector Villalba of Ecuador's Barcelona battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Matheus Henrique
Matheus Henrique of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, and Milton Celiz of Ecuador's Barcelona battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Kaiki Bruno
Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, and Jandry Gomez of Ecuador's Barcelona battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Matheus Pereira
Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro Vs Barcelona sc Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Matheus Pereira
Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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