Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 MNE; Jakic Puts Hosts Ahead

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 MNE
There comes the opener for Croatia. Captain Luka Modric lines up an assist for Kristian Jakic, who strikes from distance via his left foot into the bottom left corner. The defensive midfielder scores in the 35th minute to bring up his maiden international goal in the process.
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Meanwhile...
In Greece's Attica, the 'Ethniki' are up against Denmark in a crucial Group C encounter. The game is currently on level terms at 0-0; head over to our dedicated blog for live updates.
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off!
Play begins in Zagreb. Croatia attacking from right to left and Montenegro from left to right in the first half. As expected, the hosts have the world no. 77 side's defence under early pressure, hogging their half and trying to find an early inroad.
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: MNE Starting XI
And this is how Montenegro start and line up for the game:
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO Starting XI
Here is how Croatia line up for their face-off with Montenegro tonight:
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us late Monday for some football action. The FIFA World Cup qualifiers pit continental stalwarts Croatia against Montenegro and we will present to you the build-up as well as live updates from the Group L clash.