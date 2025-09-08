Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 MNE; Jakic Puts Hosts Ahead

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The 77th-ranked visitors are expected to find the going tough against their world No. 10 opponents. Catch all the action from the CRO vs MNE football qualifying match at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The hosts train ahead of the Group L match. Photo: X/HNS
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group L clash between Croatia and Montenegro at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia on Tuesday (September 9 as per India time). The hosts are on a three-match winning streak and have netted 13 goals already in their campaign. Robert Prosinecki's side, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a 0-2 away loss to Czech Republic. It will be a daunting task for the world No. 77 visitors against a side placed 10th in the FIFA rankings. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 MNE

There comes the opener for Croatia. Captain Luka Modric lines up an assist for Kristian Jakic, who strikes from distance via his left foot into the bottom left corner. The defensive midfielder scores in the 35th minute to bring up his maiden international goal in the process.

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Meanwhile...

In Greece's Attica, the 'Ethniki' are up against Denmark in a crucial Group C encounter. The game is currently on level terms at 0-0; head over to our dedicated blog for live updates.

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off!

Play begins in Zagreb. Croatia attacking from right to left and Montenegro from left to right in the first half. As expected, the hosts have the world no. 77 side's defence under early pressure, hogging their half and trying to find an early inroad.

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: MNE Starting XI

And this is how Montenegro start and line up for the game:

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO Starting XI

Here is how Croatia line up for their face-off with Montenegro tonight:

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

Croatia Vs Montenegro Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to everyone joining us late Monday for some football action. The FIFA World Cup qualifiers pit continental stalwarts Croatia against Montenegro and we will present to you the build-up as well as live updates from the Group L clash.

Published At:
CLOSE

