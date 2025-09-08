Greece Vs Denmark Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group C Match

Greece Vs Denmark Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The hosts beat Belarus 5-1 in their campaign opener. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group C clash between Greece and Denmark at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Attica, Greece on Tuesday (September 9 as per India time). The hosts are eyeing a second straight win after thrashing Belarus 5-1 in their campaign opener, while Denmark seek to earn their first win following a 0-0 draw with Scotland. History is stacked in favour of the visitors, however as Greece have only won three and lost eight of their 15 last games against Denmark. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES