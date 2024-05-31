Copa America Squad Omission 'a Very Tough Blow' For Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala admits his omission from Argentina's squad for the upcoming Copa America was "a very tough blow", but fully respects the decision of head coach Lionel Scaloni. (More Football News)
The Roma forward was left out of the 29-player party for the tournament in the United States, where La Albiceleste will be defending the title they won three years ago.
Dybala enjoyed a productive 2023-24 season with Roma, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances, though injury struggles did hamper his progress.
Nevertheless, the 30-year-old - who was part of his nation's 2022 World Cup triumph - was surprised not to be included.
"I felt like I did some good things this year," he told The Athletic. "I was confident about making the squad, so it was a very tough blow for me to take, because being part of the national team is one of the best things ever.
"But I also understand that it’s hard for our coach to choose. I respect his decision. I’ve got a great relationship with him, and he has certainly chosen the best for the team."
Dybala also spoke about his future with just one year remaining on his existing contract with Roma.
"Italy has given me everything," added Dybala, who has played in Serie A for 12 years having also had spells with Juventus and Palermo.
"It'd be hard to leave but, of course, you always have the curiosity and wonder how you'd do in leagues as good as LaLiga and the Premier League, where there are great teams and great players."
Argentina, who will play Chile, Peru and Canada in Group A at the Copa America, will complete their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against Ecuador on June 9 and Guatemala five days later.