Jesse Marsch and his Canada team are not satisfied with their achievements so far after reaching the Copa America quarter-finals. (More Football News)
A goalless draw with 10-man Chile on Saturday was enough to send Marsch's side into the last eight.
Canada finished second in Group A behind Argentina, and will now face either Venezuela, Ecuador or Mexico in the quarters.
The Reds became the third team from outside CONMEBOL to reach the knockout rounds in their first Copa America appearance after Mexico (1993) and Honduras (2001), but former Leeds United boss Marsch is not done yet.
"We are not satisfied. The group is not satisfied. They want to keep going," Marsch said.
"They know, no matter who our next opponent is, it will be a difficult match. But they believe in themselves. We're excited for this next challenge.
"I'm challenging them to grow and get better, to be more savvy professionals, more mature players.
"I've been incredibly impressed by them, from the first training session. I'm enjoying being their coach. I'm proud of this accomplishment. But again, we're not satisfied."
With their numerical advantage, Canada kept Chile at arm's length at Inter&Co Stadium, restricting the two-time Copa America champions to just 0.52 expected goals (xG).