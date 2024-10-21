Johanna Rytting Kaneryd scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham 5-2 at Kingsmeadow to make it four wins from four in the Women's Super League. (More Football News)
Maika Hamano and Sandy Baltimore were also on target for Sonia Bompastor's side, who maintained their perfect start to the league season and moved to within a point of leaders Manchester City.
Rytting Kaneryd was involved as the Blues broke through in the 10th minute, racing into the area before pulling the ball back for Hamano to tuck away.
Spurs levelled in controversial fashion 11 minutes later when Hannah Hampton was adjudged to have palmed the ball over her own goal-line while attempting to retrieve Amanda Nilden's wayward cross.
The hosts regained the lead when Nilden put through her own net just before half-time, while Rytting Kaneryd's magnificent volley put them two goals to the good in the 70th minute.
Baltimore made it 4-1 four minutes later, slotting home a rebound after Guro Reiten's penalty came back off the post following a Clare Hunt handball.
Spurs pulled one back through Eveliina Summanen's neat free-kick, but Rytting Kaneryd had the final say with a wonderful individual goal in stoppage time, putting the icing on the cake.
Data Debrief: Bompastor continues perfect start
Bompastor appears to have made a seamless transition into the Chelsea dugout since taking over the reins from Emma Hayes.
The Frenchwoman has become only the third manager to win her first four WSL matches in charge, along with David Parker (with Birmingham City in 2011) and Jonas Eidevall (in 2021 with Arsenal).
Tottenham, meanwhile, are without a win since the opening day of the season and have now conceded a league-high three penalties in five games.