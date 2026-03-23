Chappell Roan Hits Back At Jorginho Following Italian's Claims Of Singer Mistreating His Stepdaughter

Summary of this article
Argument unfolds between Grammy winning singer Chappell Roan and Footballer Jorginho
Singer's security personnel behaved aggressively to Jorginho's stepdaughter
The former Premier League midfielder responded via Instagram stories
Chappell Roan hits back at the claims
Grammy winner Chappell Roan issued a response on Sunday following allegations from former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who accused a security guard of mistreating his 11-year-old stepdaughter during a hotel encounter in Sao Paulo.
The dispute began while Jorginho and his family were staying at the same hotel as Roan, who is currently in Brazil for the Lollapalooza music festival.
The girl at the center of the incident is the daughter of Jorginho’s wife, Catherine Harding, and actor Jude Law.
“During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho stated in a weekend Instagram post published in both Portuguese and English.
The Flamengo midfielder claimed the interaction was entirely passive on the child's part. “She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything,” Jorginho said, noting that a security guard approached the table and spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter.”
Jorginho concluded by suggesting the pop star did not deserve the devotion of her fanbase.
Roan utilized her own Instagram story on Sunday to address the claims, clarifying that the guard involved was not part of her personal security detail and that she was unaware of the family's presence at the time.
“It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions,” Roan said. “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do no hate children.”
The altercation has drawn the attention of Rio de Janeiro’s newly appointed mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, who took office just this past Friday.
Cavaliere stated that under his leadership, Roan would be barred from performing at the prestigious Copacabana Beach, a venue that has hosted icons like Madonna and Lady Gaga.
“I doubt that Shakira would do that!” the mayor added, confirming that Jorginho’s daughter would be a guest of honor at Shakira’s upcoming free concert in Rio this May.
The controversy follows a massive year for Roan, who rose to pop stardom with her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The singer-songwriter recently secured the Grammy for Best New Artist, winning the category over fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter.
Following the social media exchange, Jorginho appeared to shift his family's focus toward Carpenter, sharing a video of his daughter’s enthusiastic arrival at the "Espresso" singer's Lollapalooza performance. “Everything is well with the girls, and thanks for the messages,” he said.