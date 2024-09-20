Football

Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Expected Michael Olise's Flying Start To Bayern Munich Career

Olise, who arrived at the Allianz Arena for a reported £50.7million transfer fee, has four goal involvements (three goals and one assist) in all competitions so far

Vincent-Kompany
Vincent Kompany has been delighted with Michael Olise's start to life at Bayern Munich
info_icon

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany hailed Michael Olise's start to life with the 33-time Bundesliga champions despite his delayed start in Germany. (More Football News)

Olise, who arrived at the Allianz Arena for a reported £50.7million transfer fee, has four goal involvements (three goals and one assist) in all competitions so far. 

The latest of which came on his Champions League debut in midweek, scoring twice in Bayern's 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. 

Olise's brace saw him become the third Frenchman to score two goals on his debut in the competition, after Thomas Deniaud in 1996 and Thierry Henry in 1997.

The 22-year-old's flying start comes after spending much of pre-season playing for France at the Paris Olympics, winning a silver medal at the Games.

"Well, for me, it wasn't that bad that he went to the Olympic tournament, because he arrived in really good shape at Bayern Munich," Kompany said.

"It's exactly what we were expecting. I think he's really playing a big role, which isn't easy when you've arrived in the Bundesliga and at a club like Bayern.

"He will take further steps.

"From my point of view, it's very positive, but I stay calm as well, because I know it's important to continue the way he does in order to experience good times."

Bayern return to Bundesliga action this weekend when they travel to the Weserstadion to face Weder Bremen, hoping to maintain their perfect start. 

A win would see Kompany become the third Bayern head coach since 2000 to win their first four league games in charge (after Niko Kovac and Carlo Ancelotti). 

This weekend's match will be the 115th Bundesliga meeting between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern, making it the most-played fixture in the division’s history.

Only Borussia Monchengladbach (28 times) have beaten Bayern more often than Werder have in the Bundesliga (27), and Kompany is expecting a tough test.

"Bayern against Bremen is a traditional fixture," Kompany added.

"When I played in the Bundesliga, it was a top-of-the-table clash. Bremen have produced a lot of great players.

"It's a special game tomorrow and that's how we'll prepare it."

Kompany was also able to provide an update on the fitness of Manuel Neuer after the veteran goalkeeper was substituted at half-time during Bayern's midweek win over Zagreb. 

"Neuer should join training today and we'll decide after that. We'll discuss it together," Kompany said.

"We didn't want to take any risks against Zagreb but it looks good. There's no other news."

