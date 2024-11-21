Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle Amid Man City And Guardiola Interest

Bruno Guimaraes says he is happy at Newcastle United, despite reported interest from Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)
The Magpies skipper has become a fan favourite at St James' Park since his move from Lyon in June 2022.
Guimaraes helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League in his first full season at the club, and succeeded Kieran Trippier as team captain ahead of this term.
The all-action midfielder completed the most tackles for Newcastle in each of his first two full Premier League campaigns, while only compatriot Joelinton (28) betters his tally of 27 so far in 2024-25.
Meanwhile, only Dan Burn (598) has made more passes for Eddie Howe's side than Guimaraes (541), who revealed he spoke with City boss Guardiola to share their mutual respect, but nothing further.
"I believe that at my club, I am an idol and I have a lot of respect," he told Brazilian newspaper Globo.
"I am the captain of Newcastle, and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League.
"Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle. Of course, having Manchester City's interest shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than interest.
"I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football. We have spoken once. I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that."