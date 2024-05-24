Bruno Fernandes has reiterated his intent to stay at Manchester United amid speculation over his future. (More Football News)
Fernandes, who is set to captain United in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the European teams that have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old.
However, Fernandes has no desire to leave.
"After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me. And it starts tomorrow. We have to give everything in this last match against City, and we have to move forward," Fernandes' told the Players Tribune.
"I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.
"I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.
"I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here."
United finished eighth this season, their lowest ever Premier League placing, though the Red Devils at least have a chance to salvage silverware, and European football, albeit they will have to stop Pep Guardiola's juggernaut.
"Frustration. Isn’t that what we all feel? That's really the only word for this season, I think," Portugal international Fernandes said when reflecting on the 2023-24 campaign.
"If you ask me, or if you ask any United fan, it would be the same.
"There were so many moments when we won a massive game, and it felt like OK, now we are going to build from this, and it just never happened."