Football

Bristol 0-4 Man City, Women's Super League: Hosts Relegated As Fowler Inspires WSL Leaders

Arsenal are now out of the Women's Super League title race, with Chelsea - who have two games in hand on Gareth Taylor's team - the only side capable of catching Man City

Man City extended their lead at the top of the WSL.
Mary Fowler scored twice to set WSL leaders Manchester City on their way to a 4-0 rout of Bristol City, who suffered relegation as a result, on Sunday. (More Football News)

With Arsenal having drawn with Everton earlier in the day, Man City knew a victory would be enough to take the title race down to two teams.

That victory duly arrived in emphatic fashion, with all four of Man City's goals arriving in the second half.

Fowler's fantastic strike opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, with the Australia international doubling her tally soon after, paving the way for an Amy Rodgers own goal and Alex Greenwood's late header to seal a huge victory.

Arsenal are now out of the title race, with Chelsea - who have two games in hand on Gareth Taylor's team - the only side capable of catching Man City.

The Robins, meanwhile, will be playing in the second tier again next term.

Data Debrief: Bristol heading down with a whimper

Bristol City have failed to score in their last five games in the WSL, a run of 544 minutes without a goal.

They mustered just 0.09 expected goals (xG) to Man City's 3.4, with the visitors having now kept a clean sheet in nine of their 20 league games this season.

