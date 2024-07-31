Brentford's Igor Thiago Ruled Out Until Late 2024 Due To Meniscus Injury

Brentford have confirmed that record signing Igor Thiago has had successful surgery on his meniscus injury sustained in pre-season, but will be out of action until late 2024. (More Football News)
Thiago, who arrived from Club Brugge for £30million in July, picked up the injury in Brentford's 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.
The Brazilian had scored twice on his first appearance for the club against the League Two side, but was withdrawn from the action at half-time.
Thiago was expected to be the replacement for Brentford's all-time top scorer Ivan Toney, but the recent news makes a move for the England international now less likely.
The 23-year-old scored 29 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian side last season, helping them claim a 19th Jupiler Pro League title.
Thomas Frank's side continue their preparations for the new campaign this weekend against Watford, before facing Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in their final pre-season outing.
The Bees welcome Crystal Palace to the Gtech Community Stadium on the opening day of the Premier League season, searching for a first win over their opponents since a 2-1 victory in the League Cup back in 1977.