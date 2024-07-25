Football

English Premier League: Brentford Record Signing Igor Thiago Suffers Meniscus Injury

Brentford striker Igor Thiago suffered a meniscus injury during their pre-season victory over AFC Wimbledon last Saturday

Igor Thiago suffered a meniscus injury in Brentford's pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon
Igor Thiago suffered a meniscus injury in Brentford's pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon
Brentford striker Igor Thiago suffered a meniscus injury during their pre-season victory over AFC Wimbledon last Saturday. (More Football News)

Thiago, who officially joined Brentford at the start of July from Club Brugge for a club-record £31million fee, scored twice on his debut for Thomas Frank's side. 

However, his promising debut was overshadowed by the injury which was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Thiago will be unavailable for Brentford's second pre-season game against Benfica, and will have further scans next week to determine the extent of the injury.

It serves as a significant blow for the Bees, having seen Thiago score 18 goals in 34 appearances to lead Club Brugge to their 19th Jupiler Pro League title. 

The 23-year-old is expected to miss Brentford's opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League season against Crystal Palace on August 18. 

But Thiago's injury also throws in the question surrounding Ivan Toney's future at the club. 

Toney was part of the England side who reached the final of Euro 2024 and, despite missing much of last season, scored four goals in 17 Premier League outings. 

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bees this transfer window, with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham all keen to secure his signature. 

Should Thiago's injury be worse than first feared, they may opt to keep Toney for next season but run the risk of losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.

