Football

Brentford 3-1 Southampton, EPL: Coach Frank Sees No Tactical Revamp With Toney Departure

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice from Brentford's forwards forcing the Southampton backline into errors as the Bees earned their second Premier League win of the season

Thomas Frank applauds the Brentford supporters after their 3-1 win over Southampton
Thomas Frank heaped praise on Brentford's pressing following their 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday. (More Football News)

This did not go unnoticed by Frank, who believes his side rank as one of the best in the league when it comes to that specific aspect.

He told BBC Sport: "They made errors because we pressed them unbelievably well. I think we are one of the best teams to do the high pressure in the Premier League.

"The players are so committed and that is the reason why we capitalised on errors from Southampton.”

Despite the departure of Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli, Frank does not think their style of play will have to be restructured too much, with both Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa enjoying productive starts to the season in his absence.

Frank said: “Ivan is a fantastic player, I'd love to have him in the team but he has his own journey and is going elsewhere.

"Our style of play hasn't changed. Wissa and Ivan are different players but the style doesn't change.”

Southampton boss Russell Martin was frustrated with his side’s mistakes at crucial moments, believing their performance was far better than the scoreline suggested.

He said to the BBC: “We made two mistakes that we were punished for, which is frustrating and disappointing.

"I saw lots of good things to feel positive about. I feel a lot better this week than I did after the Nottingham Forest game.”

