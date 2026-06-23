Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group B Finale At Seattle Stadium
Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Qatar Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: All eyes are on Seattle Stadium for this high-voltage, winner-take-all Group B clash. Tied on one point each, a draw eliminates both teams. Collecting all three available points is the only lifeline to potentially advance to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams. Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Zmajevi, under Sergej Barbarez, must steady a leaky defence that collapsed to a 1-4 defeat against Switzerland. They will be without the suspended Tarik Muharemovic. Conversely, Julen Lopetegui's side seeks redemption after a brutal 0-6 loss to Canada, yet Al-Annabi arrive heavily short-handed as both Assim Madibo and Homam El-Amin are unavailable. While the Switzerland vs Canada match in Vancouver will decide the group winners, this first-ever competitive clash between Bosnia and Qatar will see an intriguing duel: legendary veteran Edin Dzeko against Akram Afif. See the best photos from the BIH vs QAT football here.
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