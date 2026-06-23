Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group B Finale At Seattle Stadium

Bosnian and Qatari flags are seen on the ptich before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

1/5 Fans arrive for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)





2/5 Bosnia's Edin Dzeko, center, takes the pitch for warmups ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)





3/5 Qatar fans cheer ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)





4/5 A Bosnia fan cheers ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)





5/5 Qatar's Ahmed Alganehi warms up ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match against Bosnia in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)





