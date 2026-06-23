Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group B Finale At Seattle Stadium

Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Qatar Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: All eyes are on Seattle Stadium for this high-voltage, winner-take-all Group B clash. Tied on one point each, a draw eliminates both teams. Collecting all three available points is the only lifeline to potentially advance to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams. Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Zmajevi, under Sergej Barbarez, must steady a leaky defence that collapsed to a 1-4 defeat against Switzerland. They will be without the suspended Tarik Muharemovic. Conversely, Julen Lopetegui's side seeks redemption after a brutal 0-6 loss to Canada, yet Al-Annabi arrive heavily short-handed as both Assim Madibo and Homam El-Amin are unavailable. While the Switzerland vs Canada match in Vancouver will decide the group winners, this first-ever competitive clash between Bosnia and Qatar will see an intriguing duel: legendary veteran Edin Dzeko against Akram Afif. See the best photos from the BIH vs QAT football here.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Bosnia Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Flags AP Photo
Bosnian and Qatari flags are seen on the ptich before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)
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Bosnia Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Fans Arrive AP Photo
Fans arrive for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)
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Bosnia Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Edin Dzeko Arrives AP Photo
Bosnia's Edin Dzeko, center, takes the pitch for warmups ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Bosnia Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Qatar Fans AP Photo
Qatar fans cheer ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Bosnia Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Bosnia Fan AP Photo
A Bosnia fan cheers ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Bosnia Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Ahmed Alganehi warms up AP Photo
Qatar's Ahmed Alganehi warms up ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match against Bosnia in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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