Football

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg: Sahin's Side Remain Perfect On Home Soil

Maximilian Beier, Felix Nmecha, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens were all on target for Nuri Sahin's side, who leapfrogged their opponent to fifth place in the Bundesliga table

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg football
Brandt and Bynoe-Gittens celebrate Dortmund's fourth goal
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund maintained their perfect home record this season as they eased to a 4-0 victory over nine-man Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park. (More Football News)

Maximilian Beier, Felix Nmecha, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens were all on target for Nuri Sahin's side, who leapfrogged their opponent to fifth place in the Bundesliga table.

The hosts broke through in the seventh minute as Beier latched onto Ramy Bensebaini's throughball before finishing, while Nmecha's superb long-time strike doubled the lead five minutes before the break.

Freiburg were seeking their first away win over Dortmund since October 2001, and their task became even harder in the 63rd minute when Patrick Osterhage was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin - null
Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Enjoying More Options As Borussia Dortmund Injury List Shortens

BY Stats Perform

Sahin's side capitalised on their numerical advantage three minutes later, as Brandt floated a delicious free-kick into the top corner.

Bynoe-Gittens then completed the rout in the 77th minute, with the visitors' misery compounded right at the death when Junior Adamu was given his marching orders for violent conduct.

Data Debrief: Home comforts continue for Dortmund

Dortmund have now won all six of their home league games in 2024-25, stretching their streak across all competitions to 11 matches - only topping that with a run of 14 straight wins in 1994.

They are also now unbeaten in 17 home league meetings with Freiburg, who have failed to score in five Bundesliga outings this term - with only St. Pauli (six) unable to find the net on more occasions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of India Internationals In Uncapped Category
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 Highlights: Tilak, Shahbaz Star With Centuries; Hardik, Samson Get Fifties
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  2. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  3. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  4. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  5. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  2. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  3. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
  4. Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut After Massive Win In Wayanad
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Result: JMM And Allies Sweep; PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  2. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  4. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  5. Marching In The Dark, Silently
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign