Josip Stanisic’s late header extended Bayer Leverkusen’s incredible unbeaten run as he salvaged a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund. (More Football News)
In a game of few clear-cut chances between either side the visitors arguably had the best opportunities in the second half through Alejandro Grimaldo and Nathan Tella.
However, drama followed in the late stages when Niclas Fullkrug’s powerful strike gave Dortmund the lead in the 81st minute, but Stanisic struck deep into stoppage time to level.
A point means the Bundesliga champions remain unbeaten in 45 games in all competitions this season, while Dortmund sit two points away from RB Leipzig in the fight for a Champions League spot.
Leverkusen had an early chance when Jeremie Frimpong headed wide of the target, but a sluggish start to the game produced only half-efforts from Jonas Hofmann and Julian Ryerson.
The visitors were awarded a free-kick just outside the area in the 38th minute but Grimaldo’s dipping strike dropped onto the roof of the net.
Leverkusen began to adventure into Dortmund territory after the break, but the home defence were quick to smother any potential attacks.
They came close in the 57th minute when Grimaldo threatened from a set-piece, but his quick free-kick was tipped over the bar by Gregor Kobel.
Kobel made a fantastic save in the 68th minute when Hofmann hooked a cross into Tella, who sprinted in at the back post to stab home but the Dortmund goalkeeper managed to hold onto the ball on the goalline.
Dortmund found the breakthrough in the 81st minute when a cross fell to an unmarked Fullkrug in the box and, although goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky got a hand to it, he could only guide the striker’s powerful shot into the net.
A fracas broke out in the 87th minute and Victor Boniface had a red card overturned by VAR before Leverkusen saved their incredible unbeaten record in the seventh minute of added time from a corner when Stanisic flicked a header into the bottom corner.