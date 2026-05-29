Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica: Argentinian Giants Suffer Inglorious Copa Libertadores Exit
Argentinian giants Boca Juniors suffered a shocking exit from the Copa Libertadores 2026 after losing their final Group D match at home against Universidad Catolica on Thursday (May 28). On the final day of the group stage, they needed not only a big win against the visitors from Chile but also Cruzeiro's defeat in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Played in front of a packed La Bombonera crowd, the six-time champions conceded in the 34th minute (scored by Clemente Montes), and the Buenos Aires-based outfit never recovered. As a result, Claudio Ubeda's Xeneize finished third in the table (7 points), while Catolica (13) and Cruzeiro (11) advanced to the round of 16 of South America's biggest club competition. Barcelona SC of Ecuador, who lost to Cruzeiro 0-4 in the simultaneous kick-off, finished last with three points. The third-placed teams in each group entered the Copa Sudamericana knockout round, meaning Boca will continue their continental campaign.
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