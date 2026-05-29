Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica: Argentinian Giants Suffer Inglorious Copa Libertadores Exit

Argentinian giants Boca Juniors suffered a shocking exit from the Copa Libertadores 2026 after losing their final Group D match at home against Universidad Catolica on Thursday (May 28). On the final day of the group stage, they needed not only a big win against the visitors from Chile but also Cruzeiro's defeat in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Played in front of a packed La Bombonera crowd, the six-time champions conceded in the 34th minute (scored by Clemente Montes), and the Buenos Aires-based outfit never recovered. As a result, Claudio Ubeda's Xeneize finished third in the table (7 points), while Catolica (13) and Cruzeiro (11) advanced to the round of 16 of South America's biggest club competition. Barcelona SC of Ecuador, who lost to Cruzeiro 0-4 in the simultaneous kick-off, finished last with three points. The third-placed teams in each group entered the Copa Sudamericana knockout round, meaning Boca will continue their continental campaign.

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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights
Players of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors at the end a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores 2026
Players of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors at the end a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores
Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors reacts after a loss to Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica
Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors stand on the field after a loss to Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores -Malcom Braida
Malcom Braida of Argentina's Boca Juniors falls during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match /against Chile's Universidad Catolica in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores-Cristian Cuevas
Malcom Braida of Argentina's Boca Juniors, left, and Cristian Cuevas of Chile's Universidad Catolica battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores-Clemente Montes
Clemente Montes of Chile's Universidad Catolica (11), celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores-Clemente Montes
Clemente Montes of Chile's Universidad Catolica shoots to score his side's opening goal against Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores-Milton Delgado
Milton Delgado of Argentina's Boca Juniors, center, battles for the ball with Fernando Zuqui, left, and Cristian Cuevas of Chile's Universidad Catolica, second from right, during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica soccer
Matias Palavecino of Chile's Universidad Catolica, right, and Milton Delgado of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca Juniors Vs Universidad Catolica -Fans of Chiles Universidad Catolica
Fans of Chile's Universidad Catolica cheer prior to the start of a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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