Bhutan Vs Maldives Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs MDV On TV And Online

Bhutan entered the regional competition as the lowest-ranked team, 173rd in the world, but are one win away from making the semi-finals

Womens-Football-IND-BHU
India vs Bhutan, Women's Football Photo: File
info_icon

Bhutan are making waves in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024. (More Football News)

The Dragon Girls entered the regional competition as the lowest-ranked team, 173rd in the world, but are one win away from making the semi-finals.

On Thursday, they will face 161st ranked Maldives with a chance to confirm a semi-final spot.

All Pema Choden Tshering & Co. need is avoid defeat. For the record, they have already registered two massive results, holding hosts Nepal to a goalless draw and beating Sri Lanka 4-1.

As things stand, Nepal lead four-team Group B with four points going into the final day of the league stage. Bhutan are second on goal difference, +3 as against Nepal's +11.

Sri Lanka are third with three points from two matches -- 1-0 win over the Maldives and 1-4 defeat to Bhutan. The two top teams will progress to last-four.

With Nepal taking on Sri Lanka in a virtual quarter-final match later in the day, Bhutan have their task cut out.

A draw will leave them with five points, and that might be just enough.

In fact, they can still qualify for back-to-back semi-finals if Nepal beat Sri Lanka.

SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Complete Schedule And Results

October 17: India 5-2 Pakistan, Group A

October 18: Sri Lanka 1-0 Maldives, Group B

October 18: Nepal 0-0 Bhutan, Group B

October 20: Bangladesh 1-1 Pakistan, Group A

October 21: Maldives 0-11 Nepal, Group B

October 21: Bhutan 4-1 Sri Lanka, Group B

October 23: India vs Bangladesh, Group A

October 24: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B

October 24: Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Group B

October 27: Semi-Final 1

October 27: Semi-Final 2

October 30: Final

All the matches will be played at Dasharath Rangasala.

SAFF Women's Championship Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

