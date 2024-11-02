Football

Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Nets Twice In Easy Win For Hosts

Undefeated in the league and eager to reclaim domestic dominance after last season's double by Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern have now scored 32 goals and conceded seven in nine Bundesliga games

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern's win
Harry Kane scored twice to propel Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Union Berlin on Saturday. (More Football News)

Vincent Kompany's team moved, temporarily at least, to the top of the Bundesliga standings with the minimum of fuss at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians, who host Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, opened the scoring with a 15th-minute penalty from England captain Kane before Kingsley Coman curled a shot past keeper Frederik Ronnow to make it 2-0 two minutes before the break.

Union were constantly on the back foot and could do nothing to stop Kane from stabbing in his second goal from close range six minutes after the restart.

Kane, who also scored a hat-trick against Stuttgart two weeks ago, now has 11 league goals this season.

Undefeated in the league and eager to reclaim domestic dominance after last season's double by Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern have now scored 32 goals and conceded seven in nine Bundesliga games.

Data Debrief: Goals, goals, goals

Bayern just cannot stop scoring. While they may be struggling in the Champions League, they are flying domestically, and they have now netted 50 times under Kompany in all competitions this season.

They are the first club from Europe's five major leagues to reach the 50-goal mark in this competitive season.

Meanwhile, since detailed data collection in 2004-05, only one player has collected more direct goal contributions in the first nine matchdays of a Bundesliga season than Kane this season (16), and that was the former Tottenham captain himself last year. 

