Bayer Leverkusen Clinch €35m Eliesse Ben Seghir Deal After Stuttering Start Under Erik Ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen have strengthened their attacking options by signing Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco for €35 million, following a sluggish start to the season under Erik ten Hag. The club has managed just one point from their opening two Bundesliga matches, including a 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday

Eliesse Ben Seghir
Eliesse Ben Seghir has left Monaco
  • Bayer Leverkusen have signed Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco for €35m

  • Leverkusen played a draw 3-3 with Werder Bremen on Saturday

  • Ben Seghir has 11 senior caps for Morocco, scored six goals and supplied three assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season

Bayer Leverkusen have bolstered their creative options by signing Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco for €35m, following their slow start under Erik ten Hag.

Leverkusen have only taken one point from their first two Bundesliga games under the former Manchester United boss, having drawn 3-3 with Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The struggles of the 2023-24 champions have led to suggestions that Ten Hag's position is already under threat, despite the Dutchman overseeing a huge overhaul of their squad.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, Lukas Hradecky and Amine Adli are among the big-name players to leave the BayArena since the end of last season, while Ten Hag took the reins following Xabi Alonso's move to Real Madrid.

And on Sunday, Leverkusen announced their 16th signing of the transfer window, with talented 20-year-old Ben Seghir penning a five-year contract.

Ben Seghir – who has 11 senior caps for Morocco – scored six goals and supplied three assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

He also created 33 chances for team-mates and completed 35 dribbles, the second-most of any Monaco player after Maghnes Akliouche.

He could make his Leverkusen debut against Eintracht Frankfurt on September 12, before they open their Champions League campaign at Copenhagen six days later.

