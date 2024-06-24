Football

Austria At Euro 2024: Marcel Sabitzer Focused On Last-16 Qualification After UCL Heartache

Austria face the Netherlands in Berlin next Tuesday to conclude their Group D campaign, and know a win could see them finish top or second

Marcel Sabitzer will use his Champions League final defeat as motivation for Austria.
info_icon

Marcel Sabitzer insisted he will put his Champions League final defeat in the past as he prepares to help Austria reach the last-16 of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder played the full duration of their 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley earlier this month. 

Los Blancos secured their 15th success in the competition thanks to goals late in the game from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior. 

But Sabitzer played a starring role as Austria roared back from their defeat to France in their opening game of the competition, beating Poland 3-1 to bring it down to the final matchday. 

Austria face the Netherlands in Berlin next Tuesday to conclude their Group D campaign, and know a win could see them finish top or second. 

A draw or defeat could also leave Ralf Rangnick's side with a good chance of progressing as one of the four best third-placed teams. 

"The possibilities then really open up," Sabitzer said.

"I know that from the Champions League, especially this season. Once you're on a run in the knockout phase anything can happen.

"The most important thing is to get through the group stage and into the round of 16 and then we'll see what happens next."

