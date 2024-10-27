Augsburg 2-1 Dortmund: Unity The Key As Nuri Sahin's Team Aims To Get Through Rough Patch

Nuri Sahin has called for a united front at Borussia Dortmund as he looks to guide them through a tough patch. (More Football News)
Dortmund lost 2-1 to Augsburg on Saturday, ending a seven-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga against the Bavarian club.
Donyell Malen put Dortmund ahead on Saturday after just four minutes, but Alexis Claude-Maurice's double saw Augsburg come back to claim the points.
It marked the second time in the space of five days that Dortmund had been on the wrong end of a comeback, after their 5-2 Champions League loss to Real Madrid.
Dortmund, who had 76% of the ball but accumulated just 0.92 expected goals (xG), have not won any of their four away games in the Bundesliga this season and remain in seventh place on 13 points.
"Having [close to] 80% possession does not necessarily mean more chances. We just did not get into the danger area often enough," Sahin said.
"Fact is, for 80% possession we had far too few chances. We need to work on creating more chances.
"Our squad is not without experience and I expect all of us together, players and coaches, to face this current situation and go through it together."