Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Focused Ahead On Eintracht Frankfurt Task

Atletico thrashed their inter-city rivals 5-2 in LaLiga on Saturday as Julian Alvarez scored twice, along with goals for Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand

Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone is focused on Atletico Madrid's next challenge
Diego Simeone says "nobody remembers what happened yesterday" as he urged Atletico Madrid to look forward to Eintracht Frankfurt rather than back to their hammering of Real Madrid.

Atletico thrashed their inter-city rivals 5-2 in LaLiga on Saturday as Julian Alvarez scored twice, along with goals for Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand.

Simeone wants to bring his side back down to earth, however, ahead of hosting Eintracht in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

"We won the game we had to win, and today we train in the afternoon to have a little more rest and be strong," Simeone told reporters on Monday.

"Nobody remembers what happened yesterday, in life; what counts is the now. We have to face what is coming, have faith and believe in what we do."

Atletico lost 3-2 to Liverpool on matchday one of the 2025-26 competition, but have never previously started a Champions League campaign with consecutive defeats.

They have also won nine of their last 10 home matches in UEFA's top club competition (L1), with Atletico's 90% win rate the best of any team to play more than two home games since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Simeone will be expecting his side to continue that impressive run, regardless of the short turnaround from inflicting Madrid's first league defeat of the season and ending Xabi Alonso's six-game winning start.

"It's very difficult to talk about two games," he added. "There's a road ahead that, like life, has its challenges.

"What lies ahead is enormous, and we'll have to face many situations. It's like life, there are ups and downs."

Visitors Eintracht enjoyed their biggest win in the European Cup/Champions League since beating Rangers 6-1 in April 1960, when they hammered Galatasaray 5-1 in their opener this season.

The Bundesliga side last won their first two major European matches in a season in the 2018-19 Europa League, eventually reaching the semi-finals.

Simeone will not be on the touchline for Eintracht's visit, though, having been sent off for his response to the Liverpool crowd after conceding a late winner on matchday one.

"I'll take it as I have done before, calmly," the veteran boss continued.

Published At:
