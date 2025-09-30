Atletico Madrid are unbeaten at home against German sides in European competitions since 1996 (10 wins, 4 draws)
Eintracht Frankfurt scored 11 goals across their last two matches, including a 6-4 Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach
Diego Simeone will be absent on the touchline after receiving a red card against Liverpool in their opening UCL clash
Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid host Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany at Metropolitano Stadium for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage matchday 2 fixture on Tuesday (September 30). Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt football match live tonight.
Diego Simeone's Atleti enter this pivotal clash following their sensational 5-2 win over city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga at the same venue. With that, they handed Xabi Alonso his first defeat as Los Blancos manager, but also marked their first five goals in the Madrid derby since 1950.
Atleti, however, lost their Champions League opener 2-3 against Liverpool away, conceding an injury-time goal after Marcos Llorente levelled the scores twice.
After the tense Anfield match, Simeone received a red card for an altercation with a Liverpool supporter. And tonight, Atletico Madrid will be without their manager.
Eintracht Frankfurt also arrived after a goalfest in their German Bundesliga outing against Borussia Monchengladbach. Dino Toppmoller's Eagles took a 6-0 lead inside 47 minutes, including five in the first half, but conceded four in the second.
And it followed the trend from their Champions League opener, a 5-1 win against Greek giants Galatasaray at home.
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head Record
This marks the third meeting between the two teams in European competitions, with the previous two in the last 16 of the Cup Winners' Cup 1975-76, and Eintracht Frankfurt lead the head-to-head record 2-0 (2-1 away, 1-0 at home).
But the last German side to win at Atletico Madrid in a major European competition was Borussia Dortmund in October 1996, 1-0 in the Champions League. Since then, Atleti have hosted German teams 14 times without losing a game (10 wins, 4 draws).
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming Info
When is the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Metropolitano Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.