Atletico Madrid Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Atletico Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage encounter. While Diego Simeone’s side return to Europe on the back of a thrilling derby win over Real Madrid, the German visitors arrive fresh from hammering Monchengladbach and Galatasaray in high-scoring matches

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Alvarez
Atletico Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage encounter. While Diego Simeone’s side return to Europe on the back of a thrilling derby win over Real Madrid, the German visitors arrive fresh from hammering Monchengladbach and Galatasaray in high-scoring matches. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Madrid are unbeaten at home against German sides in European competitions since 1996 (10 wins, 4 draws)

  • Eintracht Frankfurt scored 11 goals across their last two matches, including a 6-4 Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach 

  • Diego Simeone will be absent on the touchline after receiving a red card against Liverpool in their opening UCL clash

Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid host Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany at Metropolitano Stadium for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage matchday 2 fixture on Tuesday (September 30). Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt football match live tonight.

Diego Simeone's Atleti enter this pivotal clash following their sensational 5-2 win over city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga at the same venue. With that, they handed Xabi Alonso his first defeat as Los Blancos manager, but also marked their first five goals in the Madrid derby since 1950.

Atleti, however, lost their Champions League opener 2-3 against Liverpool away, conceding an injury-time goal after Marcos Llorente levelled the scores twice.

After the tense Anfield match, Simeone received a red card for an altercation with a Liverpool supporter. And tonight, Atletico Madrid will be without their manager.

Eintracht Frankfurt also arrived after a goalfest in their German Bundesliga outing against Borussia Monchengladbach. Dino Toppmoller's Eagles took a 6-0 lead inside 47 minutes, including five in the first half, but conceded four in the second.

And it followed the trend from their Champions League opener, a 5-1 win against Greek giants Galatasaray at home.

Related Content
Related Content

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head Record

This marks the third meeting between the two teams in European competitions, with the previous two in the last 16 of the Cup Winners' Cup 1975-76, and Eintracht Frankfurt lead the head-to-head record 2-0 (2-1 away, 1-0 at home).

But the last German side to win at Atletico Madrid in a major European competition was Borussia Dortmund in October 1996, 1-0 in the Champions League. Since then, Atleti have hosted German teams 14 times without losing a game (10 wins, 4 draws).

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming Info

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played? 

The Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Metropolitano Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?  

The Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Deepti-Amanjot Rebuild After IND-W Collapse To SL-W Spin

  2. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  3. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  4. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  5. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy - Sequence Of Events Captured

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  3. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  4. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  5. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick