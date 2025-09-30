Atletico Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage encounter. While Diego Simeone’s side return to Europe on the back of a thrilling derby win over Real Madrid, the German visitors arrive fresh from hammering Monchengladbach and Galatasaray in high-scoring matches. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage encounter. While Diego Simeone’s side return to Europe on the back of a thrilling derby win over Real Madrid, the German visitors arrive fresh from hammering Monchengladbach and Galatasaray in high-scoring matches. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez