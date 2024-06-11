Football

Aston Villa Owner Considering Legal Action Against Premier League Over PSR Rules

Meanwhile, a hearing began on Monday after Manchester City took legal action against the Premier League's Associated Party Transaction rules (APT), which are designed to regulate clubs signing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners

In March, Aston Villa reported a loss of £119.6million up to May 31, 2023.
info_icon

Aston Villa owner Nassef Sawiris says he is considering legal action against the Premier League over its Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). (More Football News)

Sawiris, Egypt's richest man, claims the rules, which place a limit on the amount clubs are able to lose across a three-year period, "do not make sense".

At the Premier League's annual general meeting last Thursday, Villa had a proposal to raise the maximum permitted losses from £105million to £135million rejected.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sawiris claimed he was seeking advice over the prospect of taking legal action against them.

He said: "Some of the rules have actually resulted in cementing the status quo more than creating upward mobility and fluidity in the sport.

"The rules do not make sense and are not good for football.

"Managing a sports team has become more like being a treasurer or a bean counter rather than looking at what your team needs.

"It's more about creating paper profits, not real profits. It becomes a financial game, not a sporting game."

Premier League clubs did, however, agree to trial new financial systems next season at the meeting, including a cap on spending which would replace PSR from the 2025-26 campaign.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest received point deductions for breaching the PSR limit in the 2023-24 season. In March, Villa reported a loss of £119.6million up to May 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, a hearing began on Monday after Manchester City took legal action against the Premier League's Associated Party Transaction rules (APT), which are designed to regulate clubs signing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Gets Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi As New Chief Of Army Staff
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  3. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  4. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  5. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Bajwa Hopes Ammy Virk And She Can 'Create Something Like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol'
  2. ‘Inside Out 2’: Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Inside Out’s Sequel At Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. Vikrant Massey Talks About Challenges Of Driving For One Whole Night In ‘Blackout’
  4. Abhishek Kumar Aims At Doing Car Stunt On 'KKK14'; Reveals What He Took With Him For Romania Shoot
  5. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
Sports News
  1. BOSS Open: Andy Murray Falls At First Hurdle In Stuttgart ATP 250 Event
  2. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes About To End
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK March Towards First Points
  4. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Match 24 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About AUS Vs NAM Match
  5. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 23: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  2. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  3. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  4. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  5. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes About To End
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan